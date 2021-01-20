USD/CAD falls as Bank of Canada boosts 2022 outlook

2020 -5.5% vs -5.7% in Oct

2021 +4.0% vs +4.2% in Oct

2022 +4.8% vs +3.7% in Oct

2023 +2.5% (there was no forecast for 2023 in Oct)



That's a small shift better last year and a big shift higher in 2022. If that comes to fruition, the BOC is going to be hiking in 2022. They see inflation at 2.1% in 2023 in the first forecast for that year. The forecast sees much higher consumption and government spending in 2022 than previously.







