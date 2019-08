The People's Bank of China set the yuan weak for the session, the mid-rate only just shy of 7.

Here's a short term candle chart of the offshore yuan, you can see a spike for USD/CNH but its come back to where it was despite the weak setting:





Gold is resuming its upmove, above 1480USD now …. yen a touch stronger alos but USD/JPY still above its earlier low.





I reckon the weak yuan mid rate might see these moves continue.