USD/JPY heading higher ahead of the Bank of Japan policy announcement
The Bank of Japan statement is due sometime around 0230 to 0330 GMT on Friday 18 December 2020.
There are only minor changes expected (to funding programs).
USD/JPY is above 130.3.0, up a few points on the session without much in the way of news, while CPI data was woeful (for the BOJ), but that is not unusual.
BOJ previews:
- BOJ monetary policy statement due Friday - preview
- Rumour is the Bank of Japan will extend its corporate funding program at this week's meeting
- BOJ policy meeting is this week - here's a trade recommendation ahead of it