USD/JPY heading higher ahead of the Bank of Japan policy announcement

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Bank of Japan statement is due sometime around 0230 to 0330 GMT on Friday 18 December 2020. 

There are only minor changes expected (to funding programs).
USD/JPY is above 130.3.0, up a few points on the session without much in the way of news, while CPI data was woeful (for the BOJ), but that is not unusual.
BOJ previews:




For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose