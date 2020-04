The Bank of Japan April 2020 monetary policy statement post is here:

BOJ policy statement - eases monetary policy further Its not too far from expectations, further easing, downgraded their outlook (the links to the full statement and the outlook report are at that post above). Its not too far from expectations, further easing, downgraded their outlook (the links to the full statement and the outlook report are at that post above).





USD/JPY ios net a few points lower, to its lowest for the session below 107.40.

While the easing of policy further argues for a weaker yen the as expected nature of the announcements took the sting out.









Next up is Bank of Japan governor Kuroda press conference at 0630GMT.