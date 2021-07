The Bank of Japan policy statement is due today.

As always there is no firmly scheduled time for its release ... 0230 - 0330GMT is the good bet







No change to their main policy planks is expected

BOJ is likely to cut its GDP forecast

BOJ to leave intact all 3 monetary policy pillars in place this week - Credit Agricole Changes to GDP forecasts are expected, as are details on 'green' bi=onds/financing. In a nutshell this is lower borrowing rates for a 'green' project.





USD/JPY has risen 20+ points in the past hour or so, rumpours and chatter is spares though.