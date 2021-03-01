Villeroy: So much as recent yield rise is unwarranted, ECB must react against it

ECB ready to act

ECB 'can and must react' to any undue tightening



Options include deposit rate cut if needed

Forward guidance could be strengthened to make tolerance for inflation overshoot explicit

So much as recent yield rise is unwarranted, ECB must react against it

First tool is actively using flexibility of PEPP purchases



He doesn't like those rising sovereign yields.





The PEPP data this week was soft but the ECB came out and talked against it, saying it was due to redemptions. Now Villeroy is talking about doing more. Italian yields are ticking lower on this and the euro is as well.

