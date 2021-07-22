Vítor Constâncio (ex ECB VP) says he is worried about the future mix of policy instruments

Vítor Constâncio was Vice President of the European Central Bank from June 2010 until May 2018.

He is now a prof at the School of Economics & Business Administration of the University of Navarra.





Has expressed his doubts on monetary policy in a series of tweets:









Forward guidance offsetting tapering? Maybe this is not relevant given Constancio is no longer at the ECB, but I doubt his opinions diverge too much from current members.





Largarde indicated a discussion of QE could very well take place at the September ECB meeting, something to watch for if you are reading the tea leaves (in the many speeches from ECB members ahead of that meeting to come) on the approach to the meeting and in the statement/presser following.




