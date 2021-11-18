Wall Street Journal: Tweedledum and Tweedledee at the Fed

The WSJ on whether Biden will send Powell or Brainard to the Chair (of the Federal Reserve .... not that chair).

Its an opinion piece on the differences between the two, long story short is:

Not much, as far as we can tell.

on monetary policy they have been conjoined twins over the last four years

both have presided over an inflationary surge with nary a public dissent or reconsideration

Either one will continue a dovish monetary policy unless the markets force their hand







