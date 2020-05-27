Watch: ECB president Lagarde in Q&A session

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

The session is scheduled to begin at the bottom of the hour

Lagarde will be answering questions during an online Youth Dialogue for the European Youth Event 2020, addressing topics surrounding the ECB response to the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the European economy. You can watch her live here:


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose