Watch Fed's Powell LIVE at the IMF conference

Speaking on a panel

Fed's Powell will be speaking on a panel at the IMF spring meetings. The Fed chair will debate on the global economy. The panel will be moderated by CNBC's Sara Eisen. It is a global discussion with varying levels which has varying levels of economic growth and risks from the Covid pandemic, with the US likely over the hump while other countries will likely continue to struggle until fully vaccinated.





You can watch it live by clicking on the link below.



