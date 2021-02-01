Weaker AUD expected this week but the RBA may give it a boost

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting is Tuesday 2 01 February 2021 and there is plenty more to come from the Bank this week, see previews below:

C few snippets from bank analysts notes on the Australian dollar for the week.
CBA:
  • AUD may rally modestly intraday if the RBA does not hint at an announcement this week
  • But the overall trend is for a weaker AUD this week if global equity markets continue to sink
ANZ:
  • AUD rebounded strongly following the November RBA meeting and the US election
  • Offshore, concern remains about the shape of the growth path, as COVID- 19 case numbers grow. 
  • The end of political uncertainty looks supportive of risk trades and therefore the AUD


