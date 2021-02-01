Weaker AUD expected this week but the RBA may give it a boost
The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting is Tuesday 2 01 February 2021 and there is plenty more to come from the Bank this week, see previews below:
- Its a big week from the RBA and Governor Lowe - monetary policy meeting Tuesday kicks it off
- the "Next steps for the RBA" (thoughts via Westpac)
- And, comments from ANZ and Nomura here at this one
CBA:
- AUD may rally modestly intraday if the RBA does not hint at an announcement this week
- But the overall trend is for a weaker AUD this week if global equity markets continue to sink
ANZ:
- AUD rebounded strongly following the November RBA meeting and the US election
- Offshore, concern remains about the shape of the growth path, as COVID- 19 case numbers grow.
- The end of political uncertainty looks supportive of risk trades and therefore the AUD