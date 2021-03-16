Wednesday 17 March 2021 is FOMC day - preview

The Federal Reserve's FOMC announcement is due at 1800GMT ( will include new quarterly forecasts ) and Chair Powell's press conference will begin at 1830 GMT.

Earlier previews can be found here:

Adding now this snippet from JP Morgan:

main event ... should be the interest rate forecast "dots." While it's a close call, we think the median dot for 2023 will show one hike, up from no hikes in the last projection from December. This will likely be accompanied by a material upward revision to the growth outlook, and a much smaller upward revision to the inflation outlook.

The statement should be revised to reflect the better employment and spending news since late January, but we believe it will retain its overall cautious posture toward the outlook.

We don't expect any news, in either the statement or Powell's prepared remarks, about the path toward tapering.

We don't expect a technical adjustment to the interest on excess reserve (IOER) rate.

We wouldn't rule out learning anything about the supplementary leverage ratio (SLR)... we think it's much more likely that any announcement is made on a non-FOMC day.







