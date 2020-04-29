Wednesday 29 April 2020 is Federal Reserve FOMC day

Statement at 1800GMT followed by Chair Powell's press conference at 1830GMT

Snippet via Westpac, expecting no notable change in policy as:

the fed funds rate midpoint is at the effective lower bound of 0.125%

QE open-ended

some of the new special facilities to ease market strains not even operational yet

Powell is likely to be asked about possible next steps such as extended forward guidance and yield curve control, along with a likely dismissal of the idea of negative interest rates.













