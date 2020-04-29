Wednesday 29 April 2020 is Federal Reserve FOMC day
Statement at 1800GMT followed by Chair Powell's press conference at 1830GMT
Snippet via Westpac, expecting no notable change in policy as:
- the fed funds rate midpoint is at the effective lower bound of 0.125%
- QE open-ended
- some of the new special facilities to ease market strains not even operational yet
- Powell is likely to be asked about possible next steps such as extended forward guidance and yield curve control, along with a likely dismissal of the idea of negative interest rates.