Wednesday will bring the latest FOMC meeting minutes - preview

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee October meeting will be published 20 November 2019 at 1900GMT

While the Fed has signalled its 'pausing' at the moment

(for example, Powell saying that "A material reassessment of our outlook would be required to change the suitability of the current policy stance.")

I reckon three is an undercurrent of concern, especially re trade war developments. Still, I expect the signals from the minutes to centre on:

policy is not on a pre-set course

will respond to data and event surprises

a highlighting of risks, an acknowledgement they have eased (as of the Oct meeting) but nevertheless caution on the outlook



(i.e. data dependence, as they should always be)





