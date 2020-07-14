The week ahead for EUR - influences likely to be equity earnings, EU meeting, ECB meeting

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Q2 earnings are likely to set off some volatility in equity markets which will feed into 'risk' currency plays

Also this week is the European Council meeting on Friday
  • FX market interest will centre on discussion  on a debt-sharing relief fund deal 
  • Its likely to be discussion only though, no deal is expected to be reached yet., We'll see.
And, another also is the European Central Bank meeting:
  • expectations are this is likely to be a subdued affair, not a major mover
ECB meeting is Thursday:
Q2 earnings are likely to set off some volatility in equity markets which will feed into 'risk' currency plays
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose