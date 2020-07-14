The week ahead for EUR - influences likely to be equity earnings, EU meeting, ECB meeting
Q2 earnings are likely to set off some volatility in equity markets which will feed into 'risk' currency plays
Also this week is the European Council meeting on Friday
- FX market interest will centre on discussion on a debt-sharing relief fund deal
- Its likely to be discussion only though, no deal is expected to be reached yet., We'll see.
And, another also is the European Central Bank meeting:
- expectations are this is likely to be a subdued affair, not a major mover
ECB meeting is Thursday:
- Policy announcement due at 1145GMT
- EUR/USD forecast (to 1.15) with the ECB expected to be optimistic this week
