The week ahead for EUR - influences likely to be equity earnings, EU meeting, ECB meeting

Q2 earnings are likely to set off some volatility in equity markets which will feed into 'risk' currency plays

Also this week is the European Council meeting on Friday

FX market interest will centre on discussion on a debt-sharing relief fund deal

Its likely to be discussion only though, no deal is expected to be reached yet., We'll see.

And, another also is the European Central Bank meeting:

expectations are this is likely to be a subdued affair, not a major mover

ECB meeting is Thursday:



