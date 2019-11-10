Weekend comments from ex-ECB head - says Bitcoin "is not real"
Speaking on cryptocurrency, comment6s from European Central Bank's former president Jean-Claude Trichet
Over the weekend at the Caixin's 10th annual conference in Beijing
- doubtful cryptocurrencies can ever become the future of money
- "I am strongly against bitcoin, and I think we are a little complacent"
- Its "not real, with the characteristics that a currency must have"
- "in many respects pure speculation"
Chart update for BTC, net higher over the weekend