Weekend comments from ex-ECB head - says Bitcoin "is not real"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Speaking on cryptocurrency, comment6s from European Central Bank's former president Jean-Claude Trichet

Over the weekend at the Caixin's 10th annual conference in Beijing
  • doubtful cryptocurrencies can ever become the future of money
  • "I am strongly against bitcoin, and I think we are a little complacent"
  • Its "not real, with the characteristics that a currency must have"
  • "in many respects pure speculation" 
Chart update for BTC, net higher over the weekend

