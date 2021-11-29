Weekend ECB comments - Panetta says no need for intervention at present
European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta spoke in Italy over the weekend.
He indicated there is no need at the moment for the ECB to address inflation:
- "In some countries the increase in prices has generated angst
- The central bank is not intervening because if it did, it would create more damage than benefit. It's like an illness, not all medicines are good for all illnesses."
Last week Panetta remarked along similar lines, saying Europe was undergoing supply shocks impacting inflation. And that these will be overcome in time and thus a tightening of policy is not yet appropriate.