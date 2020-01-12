Weekend ICYMI - Bank of England policy maker tips the scales towards an imminent rate cut (maybe)

Gertjan Vlieghe is an external member of the BoE monetary policy committee, he spoke with the Financial Times over the weekend:

Why is this important? It is tipping the scales towards a near term rate cut.

At its latest meting 2 members of the 9 member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted in favour of an immediate cut. In the past week we have had signals on cuts from Governor Carney and also MPC member Silvana Tenreyro.





Of course, signals are not a sure thing, but the scales are tipping it would seem.





GBP is lower on the session here to open the week but has not yet broken Friday's low:























