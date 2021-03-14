Weekend news - more on the BOJ considering eliminating its ETF buy target

I posted a couple of times on this last week (link to the first post is in this linked post):

Over the weekend Japanese media had more on the chatter of the Bank of Japan binning its target:

will consider changes to its approach to purchasing exchange-traded funds at its policy board meeting next week, a potentially significant move by the institution that has become the top holder of Japanese stocks.

The BOJ has already sharply scaled back ETF purchases this year





The BOJ announcement will come on Friday March 19.







