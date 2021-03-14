Weekend news - more on the BOJ considering eliminating its ETF buy target
I posted a couple of times on this last week (link to the first post is in this linked post):
Over the weekend Japanese media had more on the chatter of the Bank of Japan binning its target:
- will consider changes to its approach to purchasing exchange-traded funds at its policy board meeting next week, a potentially significant move by the institution that has become the top holder of Japanese stocks.
- The BOJ has already sharply scaled back ETF purchases this year
There's a little more at this link to the Nikkei.
The BOJ announcement will come on Friday March 19.