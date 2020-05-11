Weekend news - The PBOC says it will use “more powerful” policies to help growth

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

People's Bank of China citied China's unprecedented economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic

  • will resort to "more powerful" policies to counter the hit to growth
  • to pay more attention to economic growth and jobs among multiple targets
PBOC used its quarterly monetary policy implementation report released Sunday. to make the points.
  • prudent monetary policy will be more flexible and appropriate
  • will maintain liquidity at a reasonably ample level
  • The phrase "will avoid excess liquidity flooding the economy" was missing from the policy outlook section. 


See here for global coronavirus case data
