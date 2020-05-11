Weekend news - The PBOC says it will use “more powerful” policies to help growth
People's Bank of China citied China's unprecedented economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic
- will resort to "more powerful" policies to counter the hit to growth
- to pay more attention to economic growth and jobs among multiple targets
PBOC used its quarterly monetary policy implementation report released Sunday. to make the points.
- prudent monetary policy will be more flexible and appropriate
- will maintain liquidity at a reasonably ample level
- The phrase "will avoid excess liquidity flooding the economy" was missing from the policy outlook section.