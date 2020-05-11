Weekend news - The PBOC says it will use “more powerful” policies to help growth

People's Bank of China citied China's unprecedented economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic

will resort to "more powerful" policies to counter the hit to growth

to pay more attention to economic growth and jobs among multiple targets

PBOC used its quarterly monetary policy implementation report released Sunday. to make the points.

prudent monetary policy will be more flexible and appropriate

will maintain liquidity at a reasonably ample level

The phrase "will avoid excess liquidity flooding the economy" was missing from the policy outlook section.







