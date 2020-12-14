Westpac expect the RBA to continue with more QE in 2021, 2022
WPAC expect that the RBA will extend its QE program to a further $100 billion purchase in the six months following June next year.
In 2022 we expect the QE program will be reduced to two $50 billion tranches and the target rate on the three year bond rate will be gradually lifted through the year.
On the Australian dollar:
- forecasting AUD to USD0.80 over the course of 2021
- and there is a risk that the RBA will assess USD0.80 as being overvalued
More can be found here at the link