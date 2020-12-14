Westpac expect the RBA to continue with more QE in 2021, 2022

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

WPAC expect that the RBA will extend its QE program to a further $100 billion purchase in the six months following June next year.

In 2022 we expect the QE program will be reduced to two $50 billion tranches and the target rate on the three year bond rate will be gradually lifted through the year.

On the Australian dollar:
  • forecasting AUD to USD0.80 over the course of 2021 
  • and there is a risk that the RBA will assess USD0.80 as being overvalued
More can be found here at the link

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose