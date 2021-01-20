Westpac gives up call for RBNZ cut

The doves are in retreat

Earlier MUFG backed away from a BOE cut and now Westpac says it expects the RBNZ to remain on hold for the foreseeable future.





Here is there 1-3 month view on NZD/USD:





Multi-month we expect risk sentiment to remain elevated; supported by unprecedented global central bank and government stimulus, and vaccine development. The USD should therefore weaken further. In addition, the NZ economy's performance since Covid has been stronger than expected, providing fundamental support for NZD outperformance. NZD/USD targets 0.7300+ by March.



Last at 0.7170.

