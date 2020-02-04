Westpac on the RBA statement yesterday: "brave" assumptions. To cut in April.

Westpac on yesterday's RBAA Reserve Bank of Australia statement.

If you are a fan of 'Yes, Minister' I encourage you find and read the whole thing.





Anyway, in brief:

We have been surprised that the Board has retained its growth forecast for 2020 at 2.75% (around trend) given the weaker momentum which was apparent from the September quarter national accounts and developing questions around the global economy.

It is also somewhat brave, given a range of leading indicators around the labour market, to assume that the recent surprise fall in the unemployment rate over the last two months, from 5.3% to 5.1%, will be sustained. And: uncertainty around the coronavirus poses substantial risks

certainly the impact of the virus over the course of the first quarter both globally and domestically has to be quite damaging

seems unlikely that subsequent stimulus policies will be able to fully offset the short term damage done to confidence and activity implying a realistic downward revision to growth forecasts, both globally and domestically.

Westpac continues to expect that a combination of a more moderate growth outlook and an unexpected (by the RBA) deterioration in the labour market will require a further policy response. Our forecast is that the next rate cut will occur in April followed by a further cut in August.





