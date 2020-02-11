Westpac on the RBA - "surprisingly confident forecasts"

Westpac's current outlook on the RBA is for a cut in April, but they do note that the Bank may take more time

WPAC note this back on February 6:

Currently we have April pencilled in for the next cut, but recognise that the Governor may need more time to be convinced that further action will be required.



In a note today accompanying the release of the WPAC-MI consumer confidence data for Feb they repeat this

the RBA's surprisingly confident forecasts, as well as likely near-term volatility associated with temporary shocks, casts doubt over how quickly they will respond. Currently we have April pencilled in for the next cut but the Governor may need more time to be convinced.





