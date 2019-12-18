Westpac: RBA will cut the cash interest rate in February 2020, from 0.75% to 0.50%
Westpac maintain their view of a rate cut to come from the Reserve Bank of Australia
- The minutes of the December Board meeting strengthen our conviction that the Board is likely to ease rates further at the February meeting.
- The flow of economic data over the next six weeks will be critical to that decision, particularly updates around the labour market, retail sales and confidence.
- Given our forecasts, Westpac is comfortable with our current view that the RBA will reduce the cash rate from 0.75% to 0.50% at the February Board meeting.
---
Note from Westpac's data note today on thiertheir leading indicator: