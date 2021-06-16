Westpac says expects the RBA will not have to wait to 2025 to hike the cash rate
Comments from WPAC on its outlook for Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy, in a brief preview of the Jukly 6 policy meeting:
- The Minutes of the June Board meeting have given more support for Westpac's view that the Board will announce that it does not plan to extend the Yield Curve Target from the April 2024 bond to the November 2024 bond.
- Extending would imply that the Board does not expect to achieve its inflation and employment target until 2025.
- Given the improved pulse of the economic data in 2021, as signalled by the Leading Index, it seems unlikely that the Board would expect to have to wait until 2025 before it achieves the objectives necessary to justify the first cash rate increase since November 2010.
- We also expect that the Board will decide to maintain its policy of purchasing a total of $5 billion of AGS and state government bonds per week without setting a final target. That policy would allow maximum flexibility to align the program with the economy's progress towards full employment.
