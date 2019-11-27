Westpac says RBA to cut cash rate to 0.25 by June 2020, QE to follow
Reserve Bank of Australia outlook from Westpac:
- We now expect two cash rate cuts from the RBA in 2020 to a low point of 0.25% in June
- Quantitative Easing will follow in the second half of 2020
- while detecting a reluctance to adopt Quantitative
Easing we expect that economic conditions in the second half of
2020, coupled with the need to maintain a credible easing policy,
will see the RBA adopt QE in the second half of 2020
What sort of QE?
- unconventional policies, largely centred around the purchase of Australian government securities and clear forward guidance