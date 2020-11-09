What did we learn from the Bank of England last week?

Furthermore, the Chief Economist, Andy Haldane is not overly keen on negative rates and this makes sense as their value is far from clear from other central banks that have used them.

The bottom line

Indifference on negative interest rates caused the GBP to rise. The trigger for a sentiment shift on the GBP in terms of monetary policy will factor around the willingness for the BoE to use negative rates. If the path to negative interest rates is opened up,expect GBP weakness. If the path to negative interest rates is blocked, expect GBP strength.