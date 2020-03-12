What is the New York Fed responding to? They just handed out a half-trillion at 30-minutes notice

This is a move to stop some kind of bleeding





The best-case scenario is that the Fed some some disjointed conditions in the Treasury market -- wide bid/ask spread -- and decided to act. It's their job to provide liquidity and their responsibility to ensure smoother market functioning.







What spooks me is the timing of this announcement. It came minutes before a bond auction that still had a 4 basis point tail.







The kind of fall in equity markets along with extreme volatility elsewhere is the kind of thing that sets off bombs inside of banks, funds and the financial system. There can be hidden losses anywhere and they can cascade.





The statement said "adjustments have been made to these schedules to address temporary disruptions in Treasury financing markets" which sounds like some major understatement.







With it they announced a three-month, $500B loan program that was to take place in less than an hour (it's taking place now). A second three-month $500B operation will take place tomorrow.





To me, this sounds like someone is on the brink and needed money today.

