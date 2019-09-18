What time is the BOJ announcement expected today? Here's the guide.

For those waiting on the Bank of Japan statement here is when to set your alarm for … best guess anyway.



There is no set time for the BOJ announcement and statement!



Its likely in the 0230-0330 GMT time window (see below for why this a reasonable estimate)



The later the announcement, the more likely there is some material change to bank policy or guidance. So, if the clock ticks past 0315GMT, the likelihood of change increases. No material change is the expected for today



Governor Kuroda will give a press conference after the announcement, and for that we do have a scheduled time, at 0630 GMT

For the past few years the timings:

2017 31 January 2017 1156AM Tokyo time, 0256GMT (maintains policy steady)

16 March 2017 1154am Tokyo time, 0254GMT (maintains policy steady)

27 April 2017 1214pm Tokyo time, 0314GMT (maintains policy steady, upgraded economic outlook, pushes out inflation forecasts)

16 June 2017 1154am, 0254GMT (maintains policy steady, maintains economic outlook ... boosts its outlook for private consumption)

20 July 2017 1210 Tokyo time 0310GMT (maintains policy steady, upgraded economic outlook, pushes out inflation forecasts)

21 September 2017 0315GMT (maintains policy steady, upgraded assessment on public investment)

31 October 2017 0304 GMT (maintains policy steady ... noob on the Board Kataoka wants more easing!)

21 December 2017 0245 GMT (maintains policy steady ... noob on the Board Kataoka wants more easing ... again. BOJ kept economic assessment unchanged) - 2018 23 January 2018 0314 GMT - monetary policy held steady

9 March 2018 0245GMT

27 April 2018 0302GMT - policy held steady, removes phrase on expected timing for hitting price goal

15 June 2018 0241GMT - policy held steady, downgrades its assessment of CPI

31 July 2018 0403GMT - policy tweaks

19 September 0247GMT - - monetary policy held steady

31 October (sry but I do not have a note of the time the statement was released for this one)

20 December 2018 0252 GMT - no changes to policy -

2019 23 January 2019 0259GMT - no change to policy but revisions to forecasts

15 March 2019 0239GMT - no change to policy but cuts assessment on exports, output

25 April 0327GMT - outlooks for GDP and CPI lowered

