What to expect from the BOJ policy meeting and when?

The BOJ has brought forward their policy meeting this week to today









For the timing of the decision, we can possibly expect one over the next few hours or even tomorrow possibly. But either way, just keep your eyes and ears peeled in case we do hear of anything and keep the focus on what the BOJ may decide instead.





In that lieu, it is almost certain that they will step up liquidity measures and announce an expansion to ETF purchases and boost their repo/bond buying operations.





That is pretty much a given at this stage but a key question will be whether or not Kuroda & co. will dive deeper into the negative rates experiment.





I view that as being unlikely to happen but if it does, we may see the yen weakening on the initial reaction. But how effective or how much that extra cut changes things, is a separate question altogether. As such, yen losses may fade once the dust settles.







Quite frankly, I don't see it as much of a game changer and it will infuriate Japanese banks even more. I would expect the BOJ to take a similar approach to the ECB but that means they may end up disappointing the market at the end of the day.

As Eamonn pointed out earlier, this is the first emergency policy meeting by the BOJ since the 2011 earthquake disaster so there is not much precedent to these things.