What's priced in for the Federal Reserve ahead of Clarida's speech

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut on June 30

The final Fed comments before tomorrow's blackout are set for the bottom of the hour at 1530 GMT. Vice Chair Clarida is set to speak on the economy in comments that will almost-surely offer some kind of hint on monetary policy.





Heading into the speech, the Fed funds market is pricing in an 84% chance of a cut and 16% chance that rates are left unchanged.





Looking further out, the chance of a cut before year-end is 90% with the chance of two cuts at 32%.