White House remains confident that Judy Shelton will be confirmed to the Federal Reserve

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R., Tenn.), who is opposed to Ms. Shelton's nomination, is retiring and will be replaced in January by Republican Sen.-elect Bill Hagerty. That could give Republicans as many as 50 votes-subject to the outcome of two runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5-to support Ms. Shelton with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie in her favor.

There would be a narrow window for that to happen. It would require the White House to submit the nomination anew and the Senate to vote before Mr. Trump leaves office Jan. 20.

The White House remains confident that Ms. Shelton will be confirmed and is fully supportive of her candidacy, a White House spokesman said Thursday.

Still a live issue it seems. Stay tuned.