White House trade adviser Navarro again tries to pressure the Fed into cutting rates

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Peter Navarro is Assistant to the President, and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

  • Unlikely anything will happen quickly with trade talks
  • We need the Fed to do tis job and cut rates
Navarro has messed up on both trade and manufacturing policy (ie. the dude had one job and bingled it) so now seeking to blame the Federal Reserve. Same old.

