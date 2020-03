How will the US react?





The Trump administration is discussing a series of steps to contain the economic fallout from the spread of coronavirus.





Two options are 1) tax cut 2) Fed cuts.





Of course, the White House doesn't control the Fed so that's more aspirational than practical. However they report that both Mnuchin and Kudlow 'favor' cutting rates before the March 18 decision.





Tax cuts present their own problems because Republicans don't control the House.







Earlier today, two Florida residents tested 'presumptively' positive for the virus.