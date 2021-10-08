White House weighs wide ranging push for crypto oversight

Newswire report

The rumors have been swirling for days on a number of fronts, particularly stable coins. I don't know if regulation is that much of a fear for crypto bulls any longer. At the moment, that's being outweighed by signs of mainstream adoption, including a likely US ETF.





It's been an outstanding run from $40,000 to $54,000 in the past two weeks for BTC.





For an asset that often follows the technicals, there's not much standing in the way of a further rally and the lack of any selling on this headline is entirely positive.





The report says the plan would push departments to crypto to focus on it and might include a crypto czar. The proposed directive would ask federal agencies to study and offer recommendations on relevant areas of crypto, including financial regulation, innovation and national security.

