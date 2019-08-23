"Why we’re not worried about the Hong Kong dollar peg" (and forecast for the HKD - higher)

A piece via ING on the HKD, with forecasts for the currency to rise against the USD:

HKD from the current 7.84 level to 7.82 by end of 2019

we expect some mega sized IPOs to be listed in Hong Kong SAR in the second half of the year

Due to the prolonged protests, investors have started to worry about Hong Kong's dollar peg. … We expect the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to stick to the existing linked exchange rate system, now more than ever.







(In brief from a longer piece).





USD/HKD (7.85 is the upper limit of the band):







