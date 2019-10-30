Wondering what time the BOJ announcement is expected today? Here you go!

The Bank of Japan does not have a set time for their statement at the conclusion of their monetary policy meeting.

It is likely in the 0230-0330 GMT time window (see below for why this a reasonable estimate)



The later the announcement, the more likely there is some material change to bank policy or guidance. So, if the clock ticks past 0315GMT, the likelihood of change increases. No material change is expected today, but there are a few analysts calling for further easing today, so the no change expectations is not unaimous.



Governor Kuroda will give a press conference after the announcement, and for that we do have a scheduled time, at 0630 GMT







For previews: