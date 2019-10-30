Wondering what time the BOJ announcement is expected today? Here you go!
The Bank of Japan does not have a set time for their statement at the conclusion of their monetary policy meeting.
It is likely in the 0230-0330 GMT time window (see below for why this a reasonable estimate)
- The later the announcement, the more likely there is some material change to bank policy or guidance. So, if the clock ticks past 0315GMT, the likelihood of change increases. No material change is expected today, but there are a few analysts calling for further easing today, so the no change expectations is not unaimous.
Governor Kuroda will give a press conference after the announcement, and for that we do have a scheduled time, at 0630 GMT
For previews:
- MUFG says the BOJ is likely to ease further - preview of Thursday's policy meeting
- BOJ preview and where to for USD/JPY
- the FOMC and BOJ meetings - forecast range for USD/JPY (a contrasitng view from analysts at MUFG)
- BOJ reportedly said to mull refraining from extra stimulus at next week's meeting
- Another piece suggesting the BOJ will leave policy unchanged
- BOJ meet this week - preview
And, past statement times:
2016
- 29 January 12.38pm 0338GMT - added easing (negative interest rate)
- 15 March 2016 1235pm 0335GMT
- 28 April 2016 12.01pm 0301GMT
- 16 June 2016 11.45am 0245GMT
- 29 July 2016 12.44pm 0344GMT (more easing, added in further ETF purchases)
- 21 September 2016 1.18pm Tokyo time, 0418GMT (comprehensive review and a stack of new policy moves)
- 01 November 2016 0254GMT
- 20 December 2016 0251GMT
-
2017
- 31 January 2017 1156AM Tokyo time, 0256GMT (maintains policy steady)
- 16 March 2017 1154am Tokyo time, 0254GMT (maintains policy steady)
- 27 April 2017 1214pm Tokyo time, 0314GMT (maintains policy steady, upgraded economic outlook, pushes out inflation forecasts)
- 16 June 2017 1154am, 0254GMT (maintains policy steady, maintains economic outlook ... boosts its outlook for private consumption)
- 20 July 2017 1210 Tokyo time 0310GMT (maintains policy steady, upgraded economic outlook, pushes out inflation forecasts)
- 21 September 2017 0315GMT (maintains policy steady, upgraded assessment on public investment)
- 31 October 2017 0304 GMT (maintains policy steady ... noob on the Board Kataoka wants more easing!)
- 21 December 2017 0245 GMT (maintains policy steady ... noob on the Board Kataoka wants more easing ... again. BOJ kept economic assessment unchanged)
-
2018
- 23 January 2018 0314 GMT - monetary policy held steady
- 9 March 2018 0245GMT
- 27 April 2018 0302GMT - policy held steady, removes phrase on expected timing for hitting price goal
- 15 June 2018 0241GMT - policy held steady, downgrades its assessment of CPI
- 31 July 2018 0403GMT - policy tweaks
- 19 September 0247GMT - - monetary policy held steady
- 31 October (sry but I do not have a note of the time the statement was released for this one)
- 20 December 2018 0252 GMT - no changes to policy
-
2019
- 23 January 2019 0259GMT - no change to policy but revisions to forecasts
- 15 March 2019 0239GMT - no change to policy but cuts assessment on exports, output
- 25 April 0327GMT - outlooks for GDP and CPI lowered
- 30 July 2019 0255 GMT
- 19 September 2019 GMT 0249 GMT - no change to policy