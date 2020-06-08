World Bank: Global economic output to fall -5.2% vs +2.5% forecast in January

World Bank says global economic output to fall -5.2% due to coronavirus



Growth decline compares unfavorably to the forecast of 2.5% growth expectations in January



global output to rebound to 4.2%, but elevated uncertainty over Covid 19 would lead to downgrades in forecasts



On per capita GDP basis, 2020 recession will be deepest since 1945 – 46 global contraction after the end of World War II



advanced economies to see -7% contraction in 2020 and +3.9% growth in 2021



forecast 2020 contractions of -6.1% for US and Japan. -9.1% for euro area



China to maintain positive growth of +1% in 2020



India to contract -3.2%



Brazil to contract -8.0%



global economy could shrink 8% of coronavirus lockdowns are extended by another 3 months with advanced economies contracting -10%



further policy actions to support growth likely needed later this year



Some sobering projections from the World Bank although it's really anyone's guess....

