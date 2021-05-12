Worries over rising US inflation are excessive
Comments from Nomura, downplaying concern over US inflation
Concerns over rising inflation in the U.S. are excessive. Nomura's main points:
- US 10-year break-even inflation rate +14bps to 2.54% since the end of last month
- highest since 2012
- nominal 10-year U.S. yield remains little changed over the same period
- Many Fed officials still see the pickup in inflation as temporary and the rise in BEI isn't leading to talk of front-loading tapering
US CPI data is due later today: