Worries over rising US inflation are excessive

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Nomura, downplaying concern over US inflation

Concerns over rising inflation in the U.S. are excessive. Nomura's main points:
  • US 10-year break-even inflation rate +14bps to 2.54% since the end of last month 
  • highest since 2012
  • nominal 10-year U.S. yield remains little changed over the same period
  • Many Fed officials still see the pickup in inflation as temporary and the rise in BEI isn't leading to talk of front-loading tapering

US CPI data is due later today:



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose