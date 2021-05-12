Worries over rising US inflation are excessive

Comments from Nomura, downplaying concern over US inflation

Concerns over rising inflation in the U.S. are excessive. Nomura's main points:

US 10-year break-even inflation rate +14bps to 2.54% since the end of last month

highest since 2012

nominal 10-year U.S. yield remains little changed over the same period

Many Fed officials still see the pickup in inflation as temporary and the rise in BEI isn't leading to talk of front-loading tapering





US CPI data is due later today:







