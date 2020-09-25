WSJ says RBA will not cut the cash rate at the October meeting
Reserve Bank of Australia opinions flying about, these from earlier:
- Westpac are tipping a cut: Westpac forecasting an RBA rate cut on October 6
- NAB are also, but say October or November: NAB expects further RBA easing as soon as the first week of October
- CBA are a no: CBA is forecasting the RBA on hold at the next meeting
- Bank remains watchful of the economy
- is primed to lend more support if needed
- but it is unlikely that there will be a pyrotechnic policy announcement at the bank's next board meeting on Oct. 6.
