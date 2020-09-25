WSJ says RBA will not cut the cash rate at the October meeting

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia opinions flying about, these from earlier:

A piece now from the Wall Street Journal (may be gated), a 'no cut'. In brief:
  • Bank remains watchful of the economy
  • is primed to lend more support if needed
  • but it is unlikely that there will be a pyrotechnic policy announcement at the bank's next board meeting on Oct. 6.
Also this:
