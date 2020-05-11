WSJ says the Federal Reserve is unlikely to consider negative interest rates

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I posted earlier on the Federal Reserve Chair Powel appearing this week, likely in an attempt to pour cold water on speculation of negative rates in the US:

The Wall Street Journal had a piece up over the weekend with the same message:
  • Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to consider using negative interest rates 
  • concluding the tool's clear costs outweigh its uncertain benefits
  • .The topic resurfaced Thursday after investors in futures markets began betting the Fed's benchmark federal-funds rate would go below zero by year-end, which sent yields on two-year Treasury securities to an all-time low. 
  • Fed leaders see negative rates as a very last resort-and a remote one, still-worrying they would have harmful effects on financial markets and the banking industry
  • there is little political support for the policy in the U.S.



See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose