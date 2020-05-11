WSJ says the Federal Reserve is unlikely to consider negative interest rates
I posted earlier on the Federal Reserve Chair Powel appearing this week, likely in an attempt to pour cold water on speculation of negative rates in the US:
- Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to consider using negative interest rates
- concluding the tool's clear costs outweigh its uncertain benefits
- .The topic resurfaced Thursday after investors in futures markets began betting the Fed's benchmark federal-funds rate would go below zero by year-end, which sent yields on two-year Treasury securities to an all-time low.
- Fed leaders see negative rates as a very last resort-and a remote one, still-worrying they would have harmful effects on financial markets and the banking industry
- there is little political support for the policy in the U.S.
Link to the Journal is here, may be gated.