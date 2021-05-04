Yellen says she has regular meetings with Fed Chair Powell but believes strongly in Fed independence

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

US Treasury Secretary Yellen says its entirely up to the Fed how they manage monetary policy.

ICYMI Yellen is a past Chair of the Federal Reserve System. Her and Powell are currently on the same page. Let's see how that changes when the Fed does decide its time to raise rates (which, we are told repeatedly, is not on the near-term horizon). 

US Treasury Secretary Yellen says its entirely up to the Fed how they manage monetary policy. 


