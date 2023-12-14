A couple of responses to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday:
- JP Morgan are forecasting the first Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cut in June 2024 (JPM were previously forecasting July). See a target Fed Funds range 125bp lower by the end of 2024
- Soc Gen are forecasting the first Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cut in May 2024 but are also saying a March cut is becoming likely. See a total of 150bp of cuts next year.
- Capital Economics forecast the FOMC to cut 25bp at every meeting from March onwards next year, total of 175bp