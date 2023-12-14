A couple of responses to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday:

JP Morgan are forecasting the first Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cut in June 2024 (JPM were previously forecasting July). See a target Fed Funds range 125bp lower by the end of 2024

Soc Gen are forecasting the first Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cut in May 2024 but are also saying a March cut is becoming likely. See a total of 150bp of cuts next year.

Capital Economics forecast the FOMC to cut 25bp at every meeting from March onwards next year, total of 175bp