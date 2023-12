Comments via Goldman Sachs on what next year will bring:

I don't think the Fed is going to be fast to pivot

but that's going to be "the direction of travel" because we are seeing inflation falling and a slowing down in growth

2024 "is going to be the year of bonds"

(bonds will be) performing well. You'll also see a steepening of the yield curve because there's a lot of borrowing that is going to take place