The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its latest decision today at 2.30 pm Sydney time

0430 GMT

0030 US Eastern time

Expectations are unanimous for 'on hold':

When will the first cut happen? Australia's 4 biggest banks have 3 different forecasts.

CBA: December 2024

ANZ: February 2025

Westpac: February 2025

NAB: May 2025

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock