Kolanovic says there are more than 3 reasons but the big 3 are:

the limbo for debt-ceiling negotiations elevated risk of recession hawkish Federal Reserve

Kolanovic recommends:

trim allocation to stocks and corporate bonds

up stake in cash by 2%

rotate out of energy and into gold (citing haven demand and as a debt-ceiling hedge)

Remarks:

“Hopes of a swift resolution to the US debt ceiling have somewhat bolstered market sentiment”

(this dissipated Tuesday, of course:

Back to JPM: