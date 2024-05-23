Bank of America on the Canadian inflation report and the implications for the BoC: falling core clears the way for a June cut.

We expect the BoC to cut in June given that

core inflation continues to trend down

labor market is softening overall

the economy continues to grow below potential

There is a risk of June being postponed to July:

there are two inflation prints before the July meeting, which has a Monetary Policy Report

the BoC can cut even if the Fed takes longer to cut

baseline is 25bp consecutive cuts once the BoC gets going, so we expect the policy rate at 3.75% by end-2024 and 3.00% by end-2025

risk is for fewer cuts as the BoC could cut at a slower pace than in our forecasts while it waits for the Fed to cut

USD/CAD update, the prospect of divergent policy weighing on CAD:

The BoC June meeting is on the 5th.

July is on the 24th.