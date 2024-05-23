Bank of America on the Canadian inflation report and the implications for the BoC: falling core clears the way for a June cut.
We expect the BoC to cut in June given that
- core inflation continues to trend down
- labor market is softening overall
- the economy continues to grow below potential
There is a risk of June being postponed to July:
- there are two inflation prints before the July meeting, which has a Monetary Policy Report
More
- the BoC can cut even if the Fed takes longer to cut
- baseline is 25bp consecutive cuts once the BoC gets going, so we expect the policy rate at 3.75% by end-2024 and 3.00% by end-2025
- risk is for fewer cuts as the BoC could cut at a slower pace than in our forecasts while it waits for the Fed to cut
The data is here:
USD/CAD update, the prospect of divergent policy weighing on CAD:
The BoC June meeting is on the 5th.
July is on the 24th.