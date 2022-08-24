Westpac with a pithy view on the New Zealand dollar out to year-end:

The next few months remain a minefield for risk sentiment, with global central bank tightening, recession risks, and geopolitical tensions as backdrops.

The 0.6060 level is vulnerable. But by year-end, if sentiment stabilises, there is potential for the NZD to rebound towards 0.66. By then, the Fed story should be fully priced into the USD.

----

ICYMI, Federal Reserve Chair Powell is speaking Friday, US time. Be prepared for a volatile one on Friday. Previews of what he'll be saying:

--

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's central bank symposium is at Jackson Hole is August 25-27.



The topic this year is: "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy"