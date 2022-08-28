Two of the four were very specific on their concerns over the falling euro:
- ECB's Kazaks says he is not happy with the lower EUR (euro)
- ECB's Rehn concerned about the falling euro: Certainly we are monitoring the exchange rate
They also had comments on what to expect at the September 8 European Central Bank meeting.
The other two, no specific EUR remarks but comments on whats coming in September and beyond:
- ECB's Schnabel says rates must be raised, even into a recession
- ECB's Villeroy de Galhau forecasts 'significant' Sept. rate hike, & to neutral by year end
EUR/USD has dropped under parity but has not extended lower. Yet.
Hangin' in there.